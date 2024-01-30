Travis Kelce's family doesn't see Taylor Swift as a 'superstar'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently packed on PDA after Kansas City Chiefs won AFC Championship game

Taylor Swift has finally settled in among Travis Kelce’s friends and family as they don’t see her as “a superstar” anymore.



On Sunday, the couple sent the Internet into a frenzy with their romantic moment on field after Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

An insider told PEOPLE, “It was the best night ever. The whole family was so excited and riding high. The energy on the field was just insane, and of course, Taylor celebrating with him was very special.”



"It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together. She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves. They don't see her as 'Taylor Swift' the superstar," the tipster added.

As Travis is now preparing for the Super Bowl in February, it is uncertain whether or not the Daylight songstress will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas due to her tour schedule.

Taylor’s Eras Tour will be resuming from February 7 as she will be kickstarting her six-month leg across Asia, Australia and Europe before returning to North America on October 18 where she will finish her last 15 shows.