 
menu
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce's family doesn't see Taylor Swift as a 'superstar'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently packed on PDA after Kansas City Chiefs won AFC Championship game

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

File Footage

Taylor Swift has finally settled in among Travis Kelce’s friends and family as they don’t see her as “a superstar” anymore.

On Sunday, the couple sent the Internet into a frenzy with their romantic moment on field after Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

An insider told PEOPLE, “It was the best night ever. The whole family was so excited and riding high. The energy on the field was just insane, and of course, Taylor celebrating with him was very special.”

Read More: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch

"It’s obvious, isn’t it? They’re genuinely happy together. She’s there to support him and cheer him on, and she’s fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves. They don't see her as 'Taylor Swift' the superstar," the tipster added.

As Travis is now preparing for the Super Bowl in February, it is uncertain whether or not the Daylight songstress will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas due to her tour schedule.

Taylor’s Eras Tour will be resuming from February 7 as she will be kickstarting her six-month leg across Asia, Australia and Europe before returning to North America on October 18 where she will finish her last 15 shows.

Cher's plea for son Elijah's conservatorship faces major blow
Cher's plea for son Elijah's conservatorship faces major blow
Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery
Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery
Kanye West seizes pap's phone for ‘dumb' Bianca Censori question video
Kanye West seizes pap's phone for ‘dumb' Bianca Censori question
Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery
Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery
Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick engaged left fans heartbroken
Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick engaged left fans heartbroken
Prince Harry foolishly playing into Russian & Chinese propaganda
Prince Harry foolishly playing into Russian & Chinese propaganda
Martin Short issues statement amid dating rumors
Martin Short issues statement amid dating rumors
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unhappy with seats: 'Were thinking guest of honour'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unhappy with seats: 'Were thinking guest of honour'
Prince Harry has knifed Prince William in the back video
Prince Harry has knifed Prince William in the back
Prince Harry's lowering the bar ‘more than before' after King Charles' surgery video
Prince Harry's lowering the bar ‘more than before' after King Charles' surgery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'silence' from work is 'bewildering': 'They have one year'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'silence' from work is 'bewildering': 'They have one year'
King Charles did 'sweet' thing for Kate Middleton before his surgery: Report
King Charles did 'sweet' thing for Kate Middleton before his surgery: Report