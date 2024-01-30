Taylor Swift's attendance at Travis Kelce's big game is yet to be confirmed

Will Taylor Swift support Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl this year?

Taylor Swift might be pulling through her crucial work schedule just to watch Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl this year.

The 34-year-old singer and the tight end recently flaunted their PDA on field after Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game and made their way into the annual league championship.

According to previous reports, Taylor’s attendance at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas was deemed uncertain due to her Eras Tour schedule which will be resuming from February 7.

However, a source now tells Page Six that after completing her four shows in Tokyo, Japan on February 10, the Anti-Hero hitmaker will make it back in time for Travis’ game which will kick off at 3:30 pm Las Vegas time.

“It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” the insider claims.



Taylor’s Eras Tour will be resuming from February 7 as she will be kickstarting her six-month leg across Asia, Australia and Europe before returning to North America on October 18 where she will finish her last 15 shows.