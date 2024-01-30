Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift thoughtful diamond jewelry: Watch

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has given the singer sparkling new diamond jewelry

Taylor was seen wearing a diamond bracelet when she celebrated Travis and the Chiefs victory over Ravens on Sunday. The friendship bracelet features a “TNT” nickname, which is a clever play on Taylor and Travis’ initials, for which the NFL star himself is responsible.









For the game on Sunday, Taylor sported a plain red sweater, designed by her pal Gigi Hadid. The blond beauty completed her look with several pieces of jewelry, including a few rings and a necklace.



“As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis,” Wove lead designer Kendall Junck said in a TikTok video.

The designer also revealed that a chunkier version of the bracelet was designed for Travis, but the football star hasn’t yet been seen wearing it in public.

Junck’s sister even confirmed that the bracelet is a gift from Travis to the Bejeweled singer.

“It just feels so full circle because Travis and Taylor started dating because of a friendship bracelet … and they’re a Pennsylvania company, which is Taylor’s home state,” she said in a TikTok video.