Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift thoughtful diamond jewelry: Watch

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has given the singer sparkling new diamond jewelry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has given the singer sparkling new diamond jewelry
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has given the singer sparkling new diamond jewelry 

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce gave her a sparkling piece of diamond jewelry.

Taylor was seen wearing a diamond bracelet when she celebrated Travis and the Chiefs victory over Ravens on Sunday. The friendship bracelet features a “TNT” nickname, which is a clever play on Taylor and Travis’ initials, for which the NFL star himself is responsible.



For the game on Sunday, Taylor sported a plain red sweater, designed by her pal Gigi Hadid. The blond beauty completed her look with several pieces of jewelry, including a few rings and a necklace. 

“As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis,” Wove lead designer Kendall Junck said in a TikTok video.

The designer also revealed that a chunkier version of the bracelet was designed for Travis, but the football star hasn’t yet been seen wearing it in public.

Junck’s sister even confirmed that the bracelet is a gift from Travis to the Bejeweled singer.

“It just feels so full circle because Travis and Taylor started dating because of a friendship bracelet … and they’re a Pennsylvania company, which is Taylor’s home state,” she said in a TikTok video.

