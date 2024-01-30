Jonathan Major reflects on his faith amidst legal troubles

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MCU Alumnus, Jonathan Majors, opens up about his life post domestic abuse lawsuit.
Talking to TMZ, the Lovecraft Country actor spoke about how he’s coping with convictions, the 34-year-old actor asserted, “God is good” and mentioned faith and prayers as his only source of light and strength during these challenging times.
However, despite his high spirits and resilience, the Creed III star faced setbacks in his professional life as he was removed from some major roles including Marvel.
For those unversed, Jonathan Majors was found guilty on two of four assault-related charges of reckless assault and harassment against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Despite that, Majors still insisted on ABC News that he did nothing wrong but admitted mistakes in dealing with his ex.
The California native now waits for hiss sentencing on February 6, possibly with a year in jail. Nevertheless, how intends to approach these difficulties and reconstruct his career is still uncertain.