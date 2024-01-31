Taylor Swift is up for six nominations in this years Grammy Awards 2024

Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift might have to walk the Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet without Travis Kelce.

According to Page Six, the tight end will not be joining the pop star in Los Angeles on Sunday as Kansas City Chiefs will be arriving in Las Vegas at the same time to prepare for the Super Bowl.

The outlet says that the team has to follow a strict schedule ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving no travel time for Travis.

On the other hand, it's unclear if Taylor, who has six Grammy nominations this year, will be arriving alone or will be accompanied by a plus one.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has been nominated in the categories of record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album.



Despite the couple’s busy work schedules, Taylor will attend the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 11 amid her Eras Tour.

An insider told the outlet that after completing her last performance at the Tokyo Dome on February 10, the Daylight songstress will make it in time for Travis’ big game which will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time.