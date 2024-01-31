Kate Middleton has ben discharged from hospital following her planned abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty

Kate Middleton will have to rely on her nanny, Maria Borrallo, to take care of kids as Prince William would resume his duties soon now that she is back home.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, is focusing on her recovery post-surgery, while William is busy taking care of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail, “Kate has obviously had significant surgery. As a hands on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?

“This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months,” he added. "There is going to be very considerable speculation as to when William is able to resume royal duties.

The expert added, “Obviously, especially given the temporary incapacity of King Charles, the sooner the better. This makes Maria's contribution at this difficult time all the more invaluable.”

However, the expert noted that Kate has been as “hands on a mother as her role permits,” but “she has said that having a nanny is indispensable.”

"Maria Teresa is, according to reports, extremely popular with the children but her training at Norland has meant she is ideal for whatever this role requires,” Fitzwilliams said.