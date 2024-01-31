Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?

 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle reportedly focusing on ‘women empowerment’ in her alleged upcoming tell-all memoir

Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle has been advised to add a chapter solely devoted to Kate Middleton in her alleged upcoming memoir about “women empowerment.”

There are rumours that Prince Harry asked Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to change the topic of her book from a diss towards the Royals to something dedicated to her work regarding empowerment of women.

Regarding the rumour, a source told New Magazine, "They eventually compromised so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."

They went on to add that the former actor’s book would now focus on her work championing women, instead of "taking fresh swipes at the Royal Family."

Sharing advice for the Duchess regarding her book, a PR expert, Ryan McCormick, suggested that Meghan should write a chapter in her book about Kate Middleton.

"Will the Duchess of Sussex's book about female empowerment take off? If she devotes each chapter to a different trailblazing woman and includes terrific wisdom and inspirational quotes – sure,” he told The Mirror.

"Markle would get bonus points if she devoted a chapter to Kate Middleton,” he added. “However, if the new book is just about Meghan and her personal reflections about success, I think it'll underperform.”

