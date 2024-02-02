Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Jamaica last month, where they posed with PM Andrew Holness

Andrew Holness breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit after uproar

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has finally broken his silence after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked uproar with their surprise visit to his country.



The royal couple seemingly sparked diplomatic debate with their surprise visit to Jamaica where they attended the Bob Marley: One Love premiere at the Carib Theatre in Kingston.

They also posed with the Jamaican Prime Minister, which caused a stir due to his anti-monarchy views.

Speaking to a local newspaper, the Jamaican PM said that he has been "drawn into UK issues" after Harry and Meghan’s visit.

“I was pleased, and I was also very happy to see royals coming to participate in this major event,” he said and added "Unsuspecting — little did I know — that I'd be drawn into some internal issues in the United Kingdom. But so it is, more publicity for Jamaica."

Jamaica is among the 14 non-UK realms where Britain’s King is head of state.

Back in 2022, PM Andrew Holness had told Prince William during his visit to the Caribbean nation that Jamaica was “moving on” and that the island would eventually become an “independent, developed, prosperous country”, according to the Mirror.