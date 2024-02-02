Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued a joint statement with caption ‘Protecting Children Online.'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's critics react to their latest statement

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic Angela Levin has reacted to their latest statement regarding cyber bullying.



The California-based royal couple made their latest statement while speaking at a bi-partisan hearing on online child safety held by a US Senate Judiciary Committee.

Read More: Was Kate Middleton put in 'induced coma' after surgery? Truth revealed

Prince Harry said, "We need to get out of this idea that young kids, there's something wrong with them.

"No, it's the world that we're allowing to be created around them. Please stop sending children content that you wouldn't want your own children to see."

Meghan said, "Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media.

"There is an entry point that's positive and creative community, but we all just want to feel safe."

Later, they shared the joint statement with caption ‘Protecting Children Online.”

Royal commentator Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, formerly Twitter, shared a screen grab of the news story and photos of Meghan and Harry with caption “They can be sanctimonious about addressing cyber bullying, but it doesn’t work when their fans are some of the worst out there on social media.”

Angela retweeted Brittany’s post and commented, “Harry and Meghan want to stop cyber bullying. Perhaps they could include normal bullying too.”



