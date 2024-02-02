Kate Middleton returned home to Windsor on Monday nearly two weeks after surgery

Was Kate Middleton put in 'induced coma' after surgery? Truth revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home from hospital nearly two weeks following her abdominal surgery and she is recuperating with family at Windsor.



Following the operation, a Spanish journalist had claimed that the future queen’s life, “was in great danger” and that doctors had to save her life.

According to the Times of London, per Daily Beast, Spanish journalist Concha Calleja had claimed on the TV program that the Princess of Wales life was in “great danger” and that she was put into an induced coma.

Now, a palace insider has dismissed claims and dubbed these as “total nonsense,” and “fundamentally, totally made-up.”

The royal source told the publication, “It’s total nonsense. No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household.

“It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

Kate Middleton returned home to Windsor on Monday to continue her recovery from surgery, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Palace shared a statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”