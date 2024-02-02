Meghan Markle not in favour of Prince Harry ‘building bridges’ with Royals?

Prince Harry has asked Meghan Markle to not speak ill of Royals as he hopes for reconciliation

Prince Harry reportedly had to “block” Meghan Markle from focusing on the Royal family as he hopes to build bridges with them after King Charles’ health scare.



According to a report by OK! Magazine, Harry, the Prince of Wales, has decided to mend his relationship with his family even if it means to upset Meghan Markle.

Speaking with the outlet, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, "It's likely that Harry is now in the mindset of trying to build bridges,” adding, "A new year could hopefully provide a time of healing."

"Another account would be a considerable spanner in the works during a time that he is said to hope to heal the rift with his family,” he added.

Duncan continued: "In particular, the clash between Meghan and Kate is still live and is a thorny issue. There’s bad blood on both sides, so [a memoir from Meghan] would only fuel it."

Sharing her take on the matter, PR expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror that Harry’s move of “blocking” Meghan "seems to be a prudent move in their efforts to build bridges with the Royal Family."

She added, "It suggests that Harry intends to avoid further controversy and maintain a more positive relationship with his family."