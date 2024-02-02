‘Doors are firmly shut’: Harry, Meghan won’t be welcomed back into Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the Royal family will never accept them again by expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can never become the part of the Royal family again following their exit from the family fold in 2020.



A former Royal butler told The Express that the Royals do not find in their hearts to forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their scathing attacks since Megxit.

Speaking on the matter, Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for ten years from 1987 to 1997, said there is “no space” for Harry, his wife, or kids, in the Royal family.

"I don’t think they will ever be invited back with open arms,” he added. "The doors are firmly shut: I think the royals are consolidating.

“They are keeping tight-lipped and they are keeping everything in-house. I think that is their tactic: they have regrouped and pulled together and there is no space for Meghan and Harry."

He went on to say that Meghan Markle is soon expected to write her side of the story in her alleged memoir, following in footsteps of her husband, Prince Harry.