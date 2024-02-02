 
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles

Prince Harry reportedly ‘blocked’ Meghan Markle from focusing on Royals in alleged new book

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, February 02, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly dealing with money woes; however, the Duke still chose to block the Duchess from writing about the Royal family.

Some insiders have speculated that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is writing a memoir focusing on her life in the Royal family, with an eye on significant financial gains.

But Harry has asked her not to write about the Royal family anymore as he plans to “build a bridge” between them after years of feud.

"Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, rightfully so, given their extravagant spending and lower-than-expected earnings," an insider told Closer Magazine.

ALSO READ: ‘Doors are firmly shut': Harry, Meghan won't be welcomed back into Royal family

“The situation is particularly daunting this time, as they have rapidly depleted their funds and are not as financially secure as they once were," they added. "Meghan is taking charge, but it may be too little too late."

As for Harry, he has “openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book," the source shared.

Meanwhile, it is being suggested that Harry’s efforts to reconcile with the Royal family may not yearn him the results that he so wholeheartedly appears to desire.

Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for ten years from 1987 to 1997, said there is “no space” for Harry, his wife, or kids, in the Royal family.

"I don’t think they will ever be invited back with open arms,” he added. "The doors are firmly shut: I think the royals are consolidating.”

