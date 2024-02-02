 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ‘undermining’ the Royal family

Harry, Meghan land in another controversy: ‘Slap in the face to King Charles’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked another controvery after they posed together for a photo with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The move is being labeled a "slap in the face" to King Charles III and the royal heritage, as Holness has been known for his anti-monarchist stance.

Commenting on the matter, Sarah Vine, a prominent columnist, didn't mince her words, describing the couple's choice to associate with anti-monarchist figures as a clear signal to the Palace.

According to The Express, she wrote, "By choosing to break cover in such vehemently anti-monarchist company, the Duke and Duchess appear to be sending a very clear signal to the Palace."

She added, "It appears to me that they intend to use their royal connection to undermine both the individual reputations of members of the royal family and that of the institution as a whole.”

“I hope that I am wrong,” she said, highlighting how the Montecito royals are "helping to fuel anti-royalist sentiment throughout the Commonwealth and elsewhere."

"The late Queen, who loved the Commonwealth and used her position to foster forgiveness and understanding, would be heartbroken.

“As for King Charles, I can see only one course of action: he should give them what they claim to want and set them free of their royal shackles by stripping them, finally, of all titles."

