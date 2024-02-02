Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘alarm bells' on Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deal with Netflix is expiring by the end of this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a “dilemma” as their Netflix deal runs out by the end of this year.

As part of the deal, the Sussexes have produced their docuseries Harry and Meghan, and the Invictus Games documentary. Now, as the deal will be up for renewal in a matter of months, experts say the couple face the dilemma of whether to share more about their personal life or center their projects around other people’s stories.

Daily Mail editor Richard Eden, took to the publication’s Palace Confidential to say: "What’s interesting is will that deal be renewed?”

He added: "In fact today it has emerged that a senior Netflix executive has been talking about the whole bunch of programmes which Harry and Meghan are meant to have lined up but he used the phrase 'very early development' which to be honest sort of sets alarm bells ringing."

The expert also noted the couple’s recent meet up with Paramount boss at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica. He says whether they sign with Paramount or continue with Netflix, they face the same dilemma.

He explained: "Do they continue trying to make programmes about other people which they don’t have experience of and which frankly there seems to be little interest or do they make more programmes like their pretty much tawdry reality show or docudrama as they call it about Harry and Meghan and give more about themselves or more royal gossip?”