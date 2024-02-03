Queen Camilla has been the President of the RVS since 2012

Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge

Queen Camilla, as President of the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), visited the newly opened Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge on Friday.



The new Meadows Community Centre, just outside of Cambridge, has eight public-use rooms and runs a variety of classes ranging from dance, exercise and performing arts to painting and quilting.

The palace shared Queen Camilla’s photos on X, formerly Twitter handle, and wrote: “Showing off those Strictly-approved dance moves! The Queen has visited @RoyalVolService volunteers at the newly opened Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge.”

On a tour of the facilities, the Queen saw the dance studio and café run by Royal Voluntary Service volunteers.

According to palace, the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community.

Queen Camilla has been President of the RVS since 2012.

The charity works in local communities running companionship, lunch and social clubs, dementia services, home from hospital services, First Time for Everything events, and patient transport.

During the visit, the Queen watched a ‘Find Your Feet’ beginners dance class hosted by Royal Voluntary Service supporters, Johannes Radebe and Tasha Ghouri.