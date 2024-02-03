Royal fans receive exciting news related to Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William is currently taking care of Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor home

Royal fans have received an exciting news related to Prince William and Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales recuperates at Windsor.



Royal expert Rebecca English has claimed that the Wales family should get back to normality next week.

According to GB News, citing an insider Rebecca said Prince William may return to royal duties “next week” when his ailing wife Kate Middleton is “settled.”

Rebecca English said: “I think we could see him [William] doing some public engagements towards the end of next week I have to say.”

She went on saying, “I think he'll start to go back to work once she's [Kate] settled.”

The exciting news came nearly a week after Kate Middleton returned from hospital following her abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace shared a statement on social media and confirmed that Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. “She is making good progress.”

The statement further says, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”



