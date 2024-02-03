 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King

The new claims about Prince William have emerged amid rumours of King Charles abdication

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Prince William is expected to break centuries-old royal tradition when ascends the throne after his father King Charles.

This has been claimed by royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

The royal expert claims that the future king might reject the title of Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Robert Hardman believes, “In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King’s sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen’s unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church.”

He further said King Charles is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith but Prince William, the heir to throne, is not.

“He [William] doesn’t go to church every Sunday, but then nor do the large majority of the country. He might go at Christmas and Easter but that’s it.”

Title of Supreme Governor of the Church of England has been awarded to British sovereigns since King Henry VIII’s reign in the 1530s. 

