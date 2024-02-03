 
menu
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle seemingly sends message to the Royal family amid Prince Harry’s efforts to reconcile

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward’ Prince Harry
Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle flaunted her relationship with Prince Harry despite him “blocking” her from writing ill about Royals in her alleged upcoming memoir.

According to a body language expert, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, seemingly sent a message to the Royal family via her body language that she is still “in charge” of Harry.

Speaking with Woman Magazine, Judi James noted that Meghan intentionally hold hands of Harry to pose as a “celebrity power couple” during Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes

She said, "There are intentional gestures. Harry and Meghan, and Meghan in particular, have opted for a display of affectionate togetherness here, very carefully holding hands and posing like a celebrity power couple."

James noted that Meghan’s "touch rituals" with Harry during the outing suggested "loving ownership,” adding that the Duchess touching her man’s arm made it look like she was "the one in charge.”

She said while Meghan “elegant movements make her look confident and assured," Harry, the Duke of Sussex, appeared more “awkward.”

Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Prince William likely to break major royal tradition when becomes King
Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes
Prince Harry forced to make hard choice amid financial woes
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
Prince Philip warned Queen Elizabeth about Meghan Markle?
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery video
King Charles 'secret weapon' continues royal duties as monarch recovers from surgery
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge
Queen Camilla visits new Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge
Kim Kardashian approves of North's relationship with Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian approves of North's relationship with Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
Travis Kelce 'cherishes' major win alongside Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce 'cherishes' major win alongside Taylor Swift
Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid are 'getting serious'
Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid are 'getting serious'
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-Super Bowl travel itinerary revealed
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-Super Bowl travel itinerary revealed
King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues ‘fester' for too long
King Charles has let Prince Harry's issues ‘fester' for too long
Melissa Barrera risks getting fired again after ‘Scream' controversy
Melissa Barrera risks getting fired again after ‘Scream' controversy
King Charles is facing ‘a serious test' that no one saw coming
King Charles is facing ‘a serious test' that no one saw coming