Meghan Markle seemingly sends message to the Royal family amid Prince Harry’s efforts to reconcile

Meghan Markle subtle message to Royals during outing with ‘awkward’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle flaunted her relationship with Prince Harry despite him “blocking” her from writing ill about Royals in her alleged upcoming memoir.



According to a body language expert, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, seemingly sent a message to the Royal family via her body language that she is still “in charge” of Harry.

Speaking with Woman Magazine, Judi James noted that Meghan intentionally hold hands of Harry to pose as a “celebrity power couple” during Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica.

She said, "There are intentional gestures. Harry and Meghan, and Meghan in particular, have opted for a display of affectionate togetherness here, very carefully holding hands and posing like a celebrity power couple."

James noted that Meghan’s "touch rituals" with Harry during the outing suggested "loving ownership,” adding that the Duchess touching her man’s arm made it look like she was "the one in charge.”

She said while Meghan “elegant movements make her look confident and assured," Harry, the Duke of Sussex, appeared more “awkward.”