Jay Z blasts Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé in Album of the Year category

Jay Z vehemently criticizes Grammys for failing to recognize Beyoncé in Album of the Year category

Jay Z could not keep himself from spilling the truth as he accepted his awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.



The rapper vehemently criticized the Grammys for overlooking his wife, Beyoncé, in Album of the Year category, despite being nominated for it four times.

Taking the stage to accept the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, the 54-year-old hip-hop artist raised concerns about the selection process for voted categories.

"We want y'all to get it right,” he began. “At least getting close to right. And obviously it's subjective. Y'all don't gotta clap at everything. Obviously it's subjective because, you know, it's music and it's opinion-based.”

Jay Z continued: "But, you know, some things — I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.”

“So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn't work," he said, without naming Beyoncé.

"You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth.”

The rapper then called on stage, his daughter, Blue Ivy, while applauding her for “showing up” and noticing how “nervous” he was.

Jay Z, said, "Outside of that, you know, we got to keep showing up and forget the Grammys for a second. Just in life. As my daughter just sits and stares at me nervous as I am.”

“Just in life, you got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up. Forget the Grammys you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve.

“Until they call you Chairman, until they call you a genius until they call you the greatest of all time," he added, "You feel me?"