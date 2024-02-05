 
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA bag trophy

Grammy Awards headline prominent musicians including Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish and Killer Mike

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024


Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA take trophy home
Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA take trophy home

The 66th annual Grammy awards saw pre-telecast wins have been announced and the results have been breathtaking.

Amongst many A-listers, who honourably received recognitions for their music, some prominent names are SZA, Victoria Monét, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish and Killer Mike. The awards were hosted by Trevor Noah, his fourth time in a row while the night saw performances from Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and U2.

Find out the complete list of winners below:

Best progressive R&B album

  • 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
  • Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
  • Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
  • Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
  • SZA – SOS – WINNER

Best R&B performance

  • Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
  • Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
  • Coco Jones – ICU – WINNER
  • Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
  • SZA – Kill Bill

Best folk album

  • Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
  • The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
  • Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – WINNER
  • Nickel Creek – Celebrants
  • Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
  • Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
  • Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
  • Producer of the year, non-classical
  • Jack Antonoff – WINNER
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas – WINNER
  • Justin Tranter

Best pop duo/group performance

  • Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
  • Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
  • Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
  • Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
  • SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

  • Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
  • James Blake – Loading
  • Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
  • Romy and Fred again.. – Strong
  • Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – WINNER

Best pop dance recording

  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
  • Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
  • Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – WINNER
  • Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – One in a Million
  • Troye Sivan – Rush

Best dance/electronic music album

  • James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
  • The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
  • Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) – WINNER
  • Kx5 – Kx5
  • Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best traditional R&B performance

  • Babyface featuring Coco Jones – Simple
  • Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
  • Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
  • PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – WINNER
  • SZA – Love Language

Best R&B album

  • Babyface – Girls Night Out
  • Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
  • Emily King – Special Occasion
  • Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – WINNER
  • Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best rap performance

  • Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
  • Black Thought – Love Letter
  • Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
  • Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
  • Coi Leray – Players

Best melodic rap performance

  • Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
  • Doja Cat – Attention
  • Drake and 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
  • Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – WINNER
  • SZA – Low

Best rap song

  • Doja Cat – Attention
  • Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – Barbie World from Barbie: The Album
  • Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
  • Drake and 21 Savage – Rich Flex
  • Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER

Best rap album

  • Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
  • Killer Mike – Michael – WINNER
  • Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
  • Nas – King’s Disease III
  • Travis Scott – Utopia

Best country solo performance

  • Tyler Childers – In Your Love
  • Brandy Clark – Buried
  • Luke Combs – Fast Car
  • Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
  • Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Best country song

  • Brandy Clark – Buried
  • Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
  • Tyler Childers – In Your Love
  • Morgan Wallen – Last Night
  • Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

  • Barbie World from Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
  • Dance the Night from “Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
  • I’m Just Ken from Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
  • Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
  • What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER

Best comedy album

  • Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
  • Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
  • Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
  • Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
  • Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name? – WINNER

Best global music album

  • Susana Baca – Epifanías
  • Bokanté – History
  • Burna Boy – I Told Them…
  • Davido – Timeless
  • Shakti – This Moment – WINNER

Best African music performance

  • Asake and Olamide – Amapiano
  • Burna Boy – City Boys
  • Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
  • Ayra Starr – Rush
  • Tyla – Water – WINNER

Best musical theater album

  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • Parade
  • Shucked
  • Some Like It Hot – WINNER
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best alternative music album

  • Arctic Monkeys – The Car
  • boygenius – The Record – WINNER
  • Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  • Gorillaz – Cracker Island
  • PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
  • Best alternative music performance
  • Alvvays – Belinda Says
  • Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
  • boygenius – Cool About It
  • Lana Del Rey – A&W
  • Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER

Best rock album

  • Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
  • Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
  • Metallica – 72 Seasons
  • Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
  • Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best rock song

  • The Rolling Stones – Angry
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
  • Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
  • boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
  • Foo Fighters – Rescued

Best metal performance

  • Disturbed – Bad Man
  • Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
  • Metallica – 72 Seasons – WINNER
  • Slipknot – Hive Mind
  • Spiritbox – Jaded

Best rock performance

  • Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
  • Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
  • boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
  • Foo Fighters – Rescued
  • Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best country duo/group performance

  • Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – High Note
  • Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
  • Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – WINNER
  • Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
  • Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
  • Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
