Prince William's 'hardest job' of his life revealed

Prince William has assured his wife Kate Middleton that they would get through this hard time together as the Princess of Wales is recuperating from abdominal surgery.



The OK magazine, citing a source, revealed that the future queen is going to have to rely on a lot of help, not just from nurses and therapists but from loved ones as well.

“William is obviously worried about her, but he’s doing everything he can to stay strong for Kate so she can focus entirely on her health. He’s assured her that they will get through this together.”

The royal insider further told the publication, "William is determined to take on all of the parental responsibilities while Kate is recovering, and it’s been the hardest job of his life.”

The Women’s Day also made similar claims and reported that William has stepped away from his frontline duties to care for his wife and children, and the future king is said to be ensuring Kate is given the time and space to recover.