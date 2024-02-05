Prince William will also attend the London Air Ambulance Gala on Wednesday evening

Prince William returns to work for first time after Kate Middleton's surgery

Prince William will return to work on Wednesday after taking time off to care for wife Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery.



Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Prince William will conduct this Wednesday’s investiture at Windsor Castle.

The future king will also attend the London Air Ambulance Gala on the same evening.

This will be Prince William’s first royal engagement since January 11, according to Hello magazine.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah also took to X, formerly Twitter, and confirmed palace statement, saying “As I revealed yesterday, the Prince of Wales is resuming public engagements this week. He’ll conduct Wednesday’s investiture at Windsor Castle and that evening, also attend the London's Air Ambulance Charity fundraising gala in London.”



Earlier, royal sources had claimed that Prince William would not return to work until Kate was settled at home.

