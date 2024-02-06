 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Toby Keith's candid statements about cancer before death at 62

Toby Keith opened up about his battle with cancer on several occasions

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Toby Keith opened up about his battle with cancer on several occasions
Toby Keith opened up about his battle with cancer on several occasions 

Toby Keith was open about his battle with cancer before succumbing to the disease at 62.

The country icon had been suffering from the disease for the last 18 months, calling the treatment journey "a little bit of a roller coaster.”

“You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today,” he told E! News at the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet.

Toby accepted the inaugural Country Icon Award at the ceremony, saying, "I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You've been riding shotgun with me for a little while…"

He first opened up about the diagnosis in an Instagram statement in 2022, writing, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

The Should’ve Been a Cowboy singer died peacefully, surrounded by his family, per a statement released by his family. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the statement read. 

