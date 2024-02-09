T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach ‘not allowed' in Disneyland after ‘GMA3' scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may still be banned from Disney parks

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may still be banned from Disney parks

T.J. Holmes has revealed that he and Amy Robach are not “allowed” inside the Disney parks.

Holmes made the revelation during Thursday's episode of Amy and T.J when guest Matt James told him he’d like to get his wife into the Disney 5K race.

“I am going to try to get [my girlfriend] Rachael [Kirkconnell] into a race — the Disney 5K. She loves Disney so any way to entice her into not being mad about me buying so many running shoes,” Matt said.

“I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore,” Holmes replied, adding, “We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t.”

The Good Morning America hosts’ relationship began when they were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March 2022.

The couple’s relationship was outed in November of the same year, sparking severe backlash since they were both still married to their respective exes.

Holmes was married to his ex Marilee Fiebig for 13 years and shares daughter Sabine, 10 with her, while Robach was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years.