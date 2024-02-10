 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears feels 'humiliated' as Justin Timberlake dismisses her apology

Britney Spears recently apologized to Justin Timberlake over scathing allegations in her memoir

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Britney Spears feels humiliated as Justin Timberlake dismisses her apology
Britney Spears feels 'humiliated' as Justin Timberlake dismisses her apology

Britney Spears recently apologized to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake over bombshell allegations she penned in her memoir The Woman in Me while gushing over his new song.

However, the singer-actor did not react to her apology as she accepted and instead, took a jibe at her during one of his concerts in New York City.

In a video shared on social media, his band could be seen playing the music to Cry Me a River when Timberlake took the mic to say, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

The popstar was not expecting such harsh reaction as an insider told In Touch Weekly that she felt humiliated as she was trying to take the high road.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake appears to take a jibe at Britney Spears after apology

"She was extending an olive branch when she said she’s 'in love' with his new song, and he threw it right back in her face. She even said his song 'Sanctified' is 'wow too,'” the insider said.

They continued: “But Justin doesn’t seem to care," adding, “Maybe he's still livid over [her memoir] The Woman in Me," which includes details of his alleged cheating and forcing Spears for abortion.

"Britney was really trying to take the high road by praising his new music," the source added, noting, "and Justin was a j--- and shot her down."

Before concluding, they said, "It’s humiliating — but at least Britney knows she did the right thing.”

