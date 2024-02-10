Jenna Ortega's newest flick 'Miller's Girl' raises eyebrows with an 'inappropriate' scene

Photo: Jenna Ortega gets a new name amid intimate scene controversy

Jenna Ortega reportedly surprised Jade Bartlett with her ‘insane’ acting skills in new movie.

As fans will know, Jenna’s newest project, Miller’s Girl has sparked a new controversy due to an explicit scene between her character Cairo and her professor, Jonathan Miller.

The scene in question features intimate closeness between the pair as they cross professional boundaries.

In a new interview with What to Watch, Jade Bartlett weighed in on Jenna’s character who "thinks she is such an adult, but she's not."

Heaping praise for Jenna’s acting skills, the director said, "Jenna, I mean she's a savant.”

He went on to address,” You watch her heart break in real-time and then you watch her calcify, you watch the scales grow over her and it's a very subtle thing that I think is quite terrifying.”

"[...] And there are some moments that Jenna has when she is looking at Jonathan or when she is talking to him when she is like I almost believe… She's like a vampire, like a 900-year-old vampire,” he added.

Jade even mentioned, "There's something very ancient that she does that really scares the s*** out of me, excuse my language."

Later, he continued to hail Jenna’s “insane” acting skills and called her “extra-ordinary” after which he signed off.