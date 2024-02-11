King Charles also released a message expressing his "heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes" he had received

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has expressed his views after King Charles attended Church service in Sandringham for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.



The Sky News shared the monarch’s photo on X, formerly Twitter, with caption: “A smiling King Charles has attended church in Sandringham for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was announced.”

Commenting on it, Graham Smith said, “Man smiles.”

Earlier King Charles, the 75-year-old monarch was photographed walking into St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal country residence of Sandringham, eastern England, where he is currently staying.

He waved to waiting media as he walked alongside his wife Queen Camilla before being greeted by the church's rector, Reverend Paul Williams, with the pair shaking hands.

The appearance came after King Charles released a message late Saturday expressing his "heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes" he had received since Monday's announcement.