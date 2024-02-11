On January 29, the palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery

Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health

Kate Middleton’s friend has broken silence on the health of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery last month.



Speaking to the Daily Mail, per the New York Post, a friend of Kate Middleton says, “Catherine is recovering well.”

Read More: Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books

A royal expert, citing the insider, claimed Kate Middleton has left her Windsor home for the first time and moved to Sandringham estate after abdominal surgery.

The royal friend further said, “She [Kate Middleton] was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

On January 17, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at the London Clinic.

Nearly two weeks later on January 29, the palace confirmed that Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

Also Read: Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery

Palace shared the statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”