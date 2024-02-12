Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts as couple snubs Super Bowl

Prince Harry previously attended the Super Bowl with Princess Eugenie back in 2022

Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts as couple snubs Super Bowl

Angela Levin, a royal expert and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s major critic, has expressed her views as the California-based royal couple snubbed the Super Bowl.



According to a report by the Mirror UK, Archie and Lilibet doting parents skipped Super Bowl despite his recent Vegas appearance.

They were nowhere to be seen at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl. The shock twist comes after Harry presented a special NFL Honour in Las Vegas after visiting King Charles in UK.

Earlier, the Page Six had reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will skip Super Bowl ahead of Canada trip.

The report had claimed that the royal couple might attend the game as guests of their friends and neighbors — Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his fashion designer wife, Tracy.

Commenting on Page Six report on X, formerly Twitter handle, royal commentator who goes by name 'HarrysGreySuit' tweeted, “They knew months ago they were going to Canada - My guess is they were waiting to see if someone would invite them to sit in the VIP section.”

Reacting to it, Angela Levin reposted 'HarrysGreySuit' comments on her timeline.

It is to be mentioned here that Prince Harry previously attended the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie back in 2022.