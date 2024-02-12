Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle

Prince Harry is set to visit the U.K. again amid King Charles' cancer battle

Prince Harry could end up making a “big statement” about his relationship with King Charles on his next visit to the U.K.

Harry is set to visit London in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex last visited the U.K. recently when King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. The father-son duo met up after 15 months and only talked for about 30 minutes.

Now, relationship expert Louella Alderson believes Harry should see his father the next time he’s in London, saying, "It would be a big statement if Harry came to the UK and didn't see King Charles while he was undergoing treatment for cancer.”

"It could indicate their relationship is very strained, potentially beyond the point of repair. They may need more time for their emotions to settle and for the wounds to heal before truly attempting to rebuild their relationship," she continued in her statement to The Mirror.

"Family illnesses can often bring people back together and create an opportunity for reconciliation,” she noted.

Louella further explained: "The anniversary celebrations at St Paul's Cathedral may provide a chance for Harry and his father to have further private conversations and work towards healing their relationship. It's likely that Harry and Charles will meet up, and if this does happen, it would likely be seen as a positive step towards repairing their relationship."