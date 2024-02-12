Body language expert makes bold claim after analyzing King Charles first public appearance after cancer diagnosis

King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?

King Charles seems to be relying more on Queen Camilla instead of his son, Prince William, to take the lead as he fights cancer.



Speaking of his first appearance when he and the Queen Consort attended the church service in Sandringham, a royal expert claimed the monarch wants Camilla to take the lead.

Judi James told Fabulous that Charles has “allowed himself to look endearingly fragile,” while noting how he is relying on his wife to manage things in his absence.

“Charles’s family mantra of ‘Never explain, never complain’ could also have an added ‘Never show pain’ tacked to the end of it, for royals like his father in particular were impeccable when it came to never sharing or showing any hints or signs of weakness or illness in their body language,” she said.

The expert continued, “Charles has already proved his intention to be more open about his own health and his cancer. And he has allowed himself to look endearingly fragile at times, too.”

“Here we can see his wave to the cameras showing a message of ‘business as usual’ but his angle of lean as he walks, with his shoulders hunched slightly forward and his head leading, plus those raised elbows and the rather firm grip he has on the handle of his umbrella, suggest a hint of frailty too.”

James went on to suggested that Charles seems to be stepping back and allowing Camilla to assume a leading role as he contends with his illness.

“He appears to be comfortable letting Camilla take a more active and dominant role here, looking ahead as she turns to acknowledge and wave at the cameras in a rather protective-looking way,” she shared.