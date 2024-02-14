Prince Harry finding King Charles' cancer ‘very difficult'

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is finding King Charles’ cancer diagnosis to be incredibly difficult

Royal experts believe King Charles’ cancer diagnosis is probably a ‘very difficult’ thing for Prince Harry to handle.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He touched on things in his chat with Femail and in it, he referenced the monarch’s depreciating health woes since his cancer diagnosis, as well as Prince Harry’s reaction to it all.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, “Sometimes benefits can come from difficult times and situations we would never wish on anyone.”

Especially since “the news that King Charles has cancer is a severe shock.”

According to the Daily Mail, “It is only natural that Harry should want to be with him,” the expert also noted before adding that “it is also wise that he comes alone as there is a serious rift within the royal family.”

At the end of the day, “Harry will, despite all the disagreements of past years, naturally want to wish his father a speedy recovery in person.”

This comes despite the fact that “this might be difficult, as their differences have been so in the public domain, but would benefit everyone involved enormously.”

“The main issue for the moment is obviously that of the King's health, everyone knows how serious cancer can be and will wish this remarkable monarch, who waited longer than any other Prince of Wales to succeed to the throne, a speedy and complete recovery.”