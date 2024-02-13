Royal family should tell Prince Harry to never ‘come back’: ‘Cut them all off!’

Expert says Royal family should give stern warning to Prince Harry about coming back to UK

Prince Harry has been receiving hate over his short visit to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, following which he attended the 13th Annual NFL Honours.



Questioning Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s motives behind his short visit to UK, royal expert Tom Bower urged the Royal family to tell Harry to never to come back again.

Speaking with GB News, he said, "I think Harry volunteered to come to the UK because he didn't want to appear in Las Vegas, not having visited his father.”

"Why did he suddenly dash over? It was all his self-interest. It was a gimmick. It was to get publicity. It was to show that he was the dutiful son of his American youth supporters,” he added.

"Don't let us in any way think that this was because he feels warmth towards his father and family and after all, I'm sure Queen Camilla didn't see him. Prince William certainly didn't want to see him.

"He hasn't got many friends left in England. He's cut them all off. He's an outsider, he's an outcast,” Bower concluded. "He should be firmly told not to bother coming back anymore."