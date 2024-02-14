Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are posing as celebrities on new website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are showcasing a celebrity-like demeanor on their latest website photos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have revamped their website with new content, are striking to look like Hollywood celebrities.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "This choice of photo appears to announce an important stage in the Harry and Meghan re-branding process. With the switch from ‘Archewell’, with its reference to their son and family life, plus the lack of visual references to them as a family unit here, this is a pose that shows the couple as gleamingly successful supporters, motivators and philanthropists (as it says on the tin in their copy), with a huge handful of celebrity sparkle thrown in for good value.‌

"The photo was from the closing ceremony at Invictus and, instead of showing them up on stage leading the charge, the way they applaud from the stalls suggests the essence of being a caring motivational presence,” she noted.

Judi added: "‌Their smiles are wide and Meghan’s style of clapping with her hands held in the prayer position suggests she is being awed by the achievements of others. There is an idea that when you get these two they can come as a package or as individuals but that their definition of success is in seeing others they have helped do well.