Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are using royal name to gain success?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for reclaiming their royal titles on the website.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have revived their official monikers on their new website, are accused of not letting go of their past.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey says: "There is absolutely no reason for these non-working royals to carry on using their titles – not least with an entire website dedicated to telling the world that they are much, much more than mere royalty," she fumed.

Ms Tominey adds: "It is a shame because these two actually do have the power to make a difference, if only they could get over themselves," Camilla wrote.

She then also accused Meghan of "shamelessly trading" on the her principles for the title.