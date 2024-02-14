Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have quietly launch new website replacing their Archewell foundation’s site

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared their first post on newly launched website.



The California-based royal couple replaced their Archewell site with new website, with the homepage reading: 'The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.

They also shared first new post on the site with caption: “NFL HONORS: MAN OF THE YEAR”.

It comes after Prince Harry returned to the United States after meeting King Charles during brief UK visit, and made an unexpected stop in Las Vegas to take part in this year's NFL Honors gala last week.

The new post reads: “In paying tribute to those who commit themselves to a life of service, Prince Harry presented the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year to Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

“Each year, the award is given in recognition of a player’s community service off the field. It is considered the NFL’s highest honor. Through The Heyward House, Cameron Heyward has helped uplift, inspire, and support countless young people in Pittsburgh.”

It further says, “Prince Harry has long advocated for the power of sport for healing and building community. He was honored to present this award and highlight the importance of giving back.”