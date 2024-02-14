Meghan Markle said, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting”

Podcast network chief honoured over new partnership with Meghan Markle

Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network has announced a new creative partnership with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.



Following the agreement, Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer says, “We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon.”

Jessica also heaped praises on the Duchess of Sussex, saying: “Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

According to details, shared on Meghan and Harry’s new website, as part of their new deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed “Archetypes” for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series as yet untitled hosted by Meghan.

