Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stir new controversy with their new website showcasing their ties to royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website is ‘exploitative in the extreme’

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have stirred another controversy after launching their new website replacing their Archewell foundation’s site.



After exiting the royal family in 2020 saying goodbye to their role as senior working members, the Duke and Duchess sought “financial freedom.”

The California-based duo swiftly secured lucrative contracts with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, estimated at £100 million.

Their quiet launch of Sussex.com, displaying Meghan's coat of arms and discussing their kids' royal titles, was called "very exploitative" by an expert.

While it is not confirmed, it is being said that the couple did not consult the Buckingham Palace before quietly rebranding just days after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the matter, royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Mirror, “It goes against everything the Sussexes promised they would not do.”

“They are trading on their royal titles and associations in every way you look at it. From the royal coat of arms used, to their Sussex titles to the titles of their children,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter what parameters you judge it on, the man on the street would identify those behind the website as part of the royal family. It is exploitative in the extreme.”