 
menu
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website is ‘exploitative in the extreme'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stir new controversy with their new website showcasing their ties to royal family

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website is ‘exploitative in the extreme’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website is ‘exploitative in the extreme’

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have stirred another controversy after launching their new website replacing their Archewell foundation’s site.

After exiting the royal family in 2020 saying goodbye to their role as senior working members, the Duke and Duchess sought “financial freedom.”

The California-based duo swiftly secured lucrative contracts with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, estimated at £100 million.

Their quiet launch of Sussex.com, displaying Meghan's coat of arms and discussing their kids' royal titles, was called "very exploitative" by an expert.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website

While it is not confirmed, it is being said that the couple did not consult the Buckingham Palace before quietly rebranding just days after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on the matter, royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Mirror, “It goes against everything the Sussexes promised they would not do.”

“They are trading on their royal titles and associations in every way you look at it. From the royal coat of arms used, to their Sussex titles to the titles of their children,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter what parameters you judge it on, the man on the street would identify those behind the website as part of the royal family. It is exploitative in the extreme.”

Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn
Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn
PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club
PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club
King Charles receives support from Queen Camilla amid Harry, Meghan website drama
King Charles receives support from Queen Camilla amid Harry, Meghan website drama
Kanye West shoots down Super Bowl claim involving Taylor Swift
Kanye West shoots down Super Bowl claim involving Taylor Swift