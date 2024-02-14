PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club

The pop sensation, PINK, reportedly came across an awkward encounter during her latest tour in Australia

Photo: PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at Australian club

Pink, who is an American singing sensation, was reportedly denied entry at a club in Australia.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, the 44-year-old singer visited the Manly Skiff Club along with a group of eight people on Monday.

Nonetheless, the Just Give me a Reason songstress could not get in because she did not carry her ID card with her.

Revealing the reason for turning away the party, the club’s market manager Mark Eymes told Manly Observer, “They said she couldn't come in without [her ID], even though she explained that she'd already secured her booking with a deposit.”

Mark also dished that he tried to invite the group in, when he realized that the pop-sensation was amongst them, but they had already left by then.

“Next thing, I saw P!NK and her group walking away, they just turfed her out,” he added.

Hailing PINK for keeping her cool on the situation, the manger remarked, “Not once did she throw her weight around.”

“She was really pleasant despite being a little upset that she couldn't come in, it was just such a shame and I felt a little embarrassed that a solution couldn't be found,” he lauded the star before signing off.