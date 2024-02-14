 
menu
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at a club

The pop sensation, PINK, reportedly came across an awkward encounter during her latest tour in Australia

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Photo: PINKs reaction laid bare amid denied entry at Australian club
Photo: PINK's reaction laid bare amid denied entry at Australian club

Pink, who is an American singing sensation, was reportedly denied entry at a club in Australia.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, the 44-year-old singer visited the Manly Skiff Club along with a group of eight people on Monday.

Nonetheless, the Just Give me a Reason songstress could not get in because she did not carry her ID card with her.

Revealing the reason for turning away the party, the club’s market manager Mark Eymes told Manly Observer, “They said she couldn't come in without [her ID], even though she explained that she'd already secured her booking with a deposit.”

Mark also dished that he tried to invite the group in, when he realized that the pop-sensation was amongst them, but they had already left by then.

“Next thing, I saw P!NK and her group walking away, they just turfed her out,” he added.

Hailing PINK for keeping her cool on the situation, the manger remarked, “Not once did she throw her weight around.”

“She was really pleasant despite being a little upset that she couldn't come in, it was just such a shame and I felt a little embarrassed that a solution couldn't be found,” he lauded the star before signing off. 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get new names amid newupcoming album release
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get new names amid newupcoming album release
Ariana Grande thanks Mariah Carey for 'making her dream come true'
Ariana Grande thanks Mariah Carey for 'making her dream come true'
Update on Beyonce and Taylor Swift's collab sparks Internet frenzy
Update on Beyonce and Taylor Swift's collab sparks Internet frenzy
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
Amy Robach reveals her only condition for return to 'GM America'
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
A childhood character re-appears to set the Internet abuzz with nostalgia
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Steven Spielberg appears solo amidst a star-studded event
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Meghan Markle speaks out for first time since new website, podcast launch
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Marvel breaks big news on Valentine Day about 'Fantastic Four'
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bad Bunny breaks silence on his plan B after Hollywood
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'
Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn
Cillian Murphy 'disapproves' old projects after Oscars earn