King Charles has been focusing on his recovery after getting diagnosed of cancer following prostate procedure

King Charles receives support from Queen Camilla amid Harry, Meghan website drama

King Charles has been relying on his wife, Queen Camilla, while on road to recovery as his estranged son, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue with their antics.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly launched their website “Sussex.com” as a “one-stop shop” for all of their activities just days after Buckingham Palace announced news of Charles’ diagnosis.

According to some experts, Harry and Meghan’ latest move would add to Charles’ stress levels, making it difficult for him to fight his disease.

Speaking on Charles’ returning to duty on February 21st, royal biographer Ingrid Seward told GB News, that the monarch would never give in.

“I think he feels he's got to keep that up. So, public appearances are a must and he's the King, he's got to be seen,” she told the publication.

“I think that's very encouraging and that he refuses to give in to fatigue because most people that have cancer treatment do suffer from fatigue, if nothing else. He just won't give into it.

“It just shows you what a strong character he is. And of course, he's got this immense support from his wife, who's supported him throughout so many years. I just don't think without her he'd be nearly as strong as this.

“I'm sure that Queen Camilla will see to it that she will make him rest. I don't think he'll get away with just creeping back into his study and switching the lights on. I think she will make sure he rests because he needs to rest in order to recover.”