Prince Harry, Meghan Markle causing problems in King Charles' recovery

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make headlines for launching their new website amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making King Charles’ recovery following cancer diagnosis difficult with their antics.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly launched their website “Sussex.com” as a “one-stop shop” for all of their activities just days after Buckingham Palace announced news of Charles’ diagnosis.

The website connects to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, along with their previous website that Meghan and Harry established upon their departure from the Royal Family in 2020.

Now, an expert has claimed that the California-based duo is “triggering more stress for the King” after “kicking royals while they are down.”

Speaking with The Sun, a royal commentator and biographer, Angela Levin, said, “It’s the most appalling timing. This is not the first time they’ve done this.”

“They did this sort of thing before when they went ahead with their Oprah interview while Prince Philip was dying in hospital,” she added. “Of course this is going to trigger more stress for Charles and William.

“Harry knows very much that his grandmother, the late Queen, actually got Harry to say very firmly that he would not use his titles and the crest commercial again.”

To this, royal correspondent, Cameron Walker, mentioned that this could be the Sussexes' way of trying to become part of the popular celebrity circle.

“This whole thing is for commercial gain. He’s kicking them while they're down,” Levin said.