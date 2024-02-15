Will Smith will be playing the lead role in a film called Sugar Bandits

Will Smith set to make acting comeback after Oscar slap controversy

Will Smith is finally ready to step back into the acting world after his infamous Oscar slap controversy.

According to Variety, the 55-year-old actor will be playing the lead role in an action film called Sugar Bandits which is based on Chuck Hogan’s 2010 book Devils in Exile.

He will be portraying the character of an Iraq War veteran named Neal Maven who forms an alliance with other military veterans to take down the Boston drug trade.

Chuck, who has penned movies like 13 Hours and The Town, will be writing the script.

The role marks Will’s first high-profile movie since his 2022 movie Emancipation, in collaboration with Antoine Fuqua, following his Academy Awards incident earlier that year when he slapped Chris Rock.

Later, the Oscar-winning actor expressed regret several times and announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in advance of receiving a 10-year Oscar ban.