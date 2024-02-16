 
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

King Charles 'eager' to make up with Prince Harry: 'Life's too short'

King Charles was ‘extremely touched’ after Prince Harry travelled to UK to meet him after cancer diagnosis

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

King Charles ‘eager to make up with Prince Harry: ‘Lifes too short
King Charles ‘eager' to make up with Prince Harry: ‘Life's too short'

King Charles has had enough of the ongoing rift between the Royal family and his estranged son, Prince Harry, as he has realized “life is too short.”

According to Us Weekly, the monarch is eager to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex after he flew to UK to meet him following his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking of his short trip, an insider said, “Harry was focused on catching up and spending quality time together,” adding that the meeting was “amicable and warm.”

“Charles was extremely touched by Harry’s gesture,” the insider shared before revealing how members of the royal inner circle see a possibility of reconciliation.

The insider said Kate Middleton also believe that Harry’s visit could actually be a catalyst in their reunion. “They can use this as a starting point,” the source said.

“The consensus is that life is too short, and there’s hope this will lead to repairing the rift,” they added.

"Despite the significant divide between them, Harry and Charles have been gradually rebuilding their relationship over the past few months.

Another source shared that Charles has been “eager to make up with Harry for a while” before sharing details of their “emotional” reunion.

“Harry jumped on the first plane possible,” they said. “Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing.”

