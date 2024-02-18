 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Angelina Jolie's ex Brad Pitt takes the next step with Ines de Ramon: Report

Brad Pitt, who is Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, and Ines de Ramon reportedly moved in together

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolies ex Brad Pitt regains his spark for Ines de Ramon: Report
Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt has reportedly found his spark again with lady-love Ines de Ramon.

As fans will know, the pair has been linked romantically for more than a year now.

Lately, People Magazine reported that Brad Pitt has moved in with his girlfriend, who is also a jewellery executive.

Now, the latest development in the pair’s romance has been shared with the outlet by an insider close to Brad and Ines.

Spilling the beans, the insider claimed that the duo has found true love with each other after splitting from their former partners.

For those unversed, Ines De Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries hitmaker Paul Wesley whereas Brad Pitt was the husband of Angelina Jolie.

The insider also confirmed that the Oscar-winning actor “couldn’t be happier” to have Ines de Ramon in his life.

The source even established, “They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him.”

“Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing,” they observed before signing off. 

