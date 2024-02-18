Jodie Foster recounts being almost 'bitten' by a lion

Jodie Foster dishes details about a shocking encounter with a lion early in her career

Jodie Foster seemingly ditched death during her early years in the industry.

The True Detective star recently appeared for a sit-down on the latest episode of Graham Norton Show.

In this chat, the acting sensation recalled a lethal incident from the sets of Napoleon and Samantha, the 1972 movie in which Jodie worked as a child star alongside Michael Douglas.

Narrating the incident, Jodie started, “We finished a take and I was going up the hill and all I remember is I remember seeing his mane come around and then he picked me up sideways, shook me in his mouth and turned me around."

The 61-year-old actress also stated, “Every single person on the crew was running in the opposite direction and I’m like sideways watching everybody — and they took their equipment, too.”

“I’m watching everybody leave going, ‘What’s happening,’” she even confessed while everyone on the show was left astonished.

“The trainer said, ‘Drop it’ and because the lion was so well-trained, he opened his mouth and dropped me down and I went running,” she simply continued.

Later in the confessional, Jodie disclosed that the lion did not leave her there and said that he “just waited like ‘I got her,’” before signing off.