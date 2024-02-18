King Charles has just been warned about the ‘heavy strains’ his monarchy is under now that so many setbacks have come a calling

King Charles’ resources under heavy strains as royal cupboards prove empty

Experts have just stepped forward to issue a warning to King Charles regarding the ‘heavy strains’ his monarchy is facing, now that two senior royals are indisposed and bedridden due to health concerns.

Insights and claims like this has been shared by royal commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece he touched on the Royal Family’s slimmed state and the dangers it poses.

He was even quoted saying, “What is far more striking — and should also be a cause for concern — is just what these medical emergencies mean for the ability of the House of Windsor to fully function when it is beset by unforeseen setbacks.”

“For, if nothing else, these health alarms have exposed the consequences of a slimmed-down monarchy. Shorn of such dependable figures, even for a short time, they reveal just how empty the royal cupboard is.”

Read More: Prince Harry would not say no if King Charles asks for help in Royal role

Mr Kay also pointed out, “Queen Camilla will keep calm and carry on, of course, even if her mind is quite reasonably elsewhere. And Princess Anne is as ever the safest of a safe pair of hands.”

But comparatively “More telling perhaps is how quickly a problem can turn into a crisis.”

“For decades the royals glided serenely through many a difficulty because there were enough of them to deploy. If one family member was indisposed another would seamlessly step in.”

Before signing off he added, “But the turbulence of recent years, from Megxit to Prince Andrew’s Epstein crisis and the death of Queen Elizabeth, has put resources under the heaviest of strains.”