 
menu
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry would not say 'no' if King Charles asks for help in Royal role

Prince Harry wants to come back to the UK for King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Prince Harry would happily be willing to take charge if King Charles requests it.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently residing in the US, would stand up for his father during his cancer diagnosis and might initiate looking after some of the royal duties.

A source tells Page Six: "I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try." But the insider added: "I don't think it's something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own."

Meanwhile, another insider tells The Times: "On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he's sick.”

They adds: “Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate's wellbeing paramount in this.”

Taylor Swift recalls sad memory from Joe Alwyn relationship
Taylor Swift recalls sad memory from Joe Alwyn relationship
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eye' on next 'multi-million dollar' deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eye' on next 'multi-million dollar' deal
Kris Jenner tears up over Kim Kardashian's recent interview
Kris Jenner tears up over Kim Kardashian's recent interview
Prince Harry comment on King Charles result of 'own agenda?'
Prince Harry comment on King Charles result of 'own agenda?'
Barry Keoghan moves places to be near Sabrina Carpenter?
Barry Keoghan moves places to be near Sabrina Carpenter?
Prince William to ensure 'zero percent chance' of Harry returning to UK?
Prince William to ensure 'zero percent chance' of Harry returning to UK?
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark reconciliation rumors AGAIN
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan spark reconciliation rumors AGAIN
Prince Harry can only bring Archie, Lilibet in UK if he 'proves himself'
Prince Harry can only bring Archie, Lilibet in UK if he 'proves himself'
America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio
America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio
Lionel Richie reacts to Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Lionel Richie reacts to Katy Perry exit from 'American Idol'
Paris Hiltons rings in her 43rd birthday with a year roundup
Paris Hiltons rings in her 43rd birthday with a year roundup
Inside Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship
Inside Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship