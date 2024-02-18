Prince Harry would not say 'no' if King Charles asks for help in Royal role

Prince Harry wants to come back to the UK for King Charles

Prince Harry would happily be willing to take charge if King Charles requests it.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently residing in the US, would stand up for his father during his cancer diagnosis and might initiate looking after some of the royal duties.

A source tells Page Six: "I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try." But the insider added: "I don't think it's something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own."

Meanwhile, another insider tells The Times: "On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he's sick.”

They adds: “Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate's wellbeing paramount in this.”