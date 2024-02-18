Prince William unveils new plans to tackle homelessness

 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

A royal expert said Prince William wants to eradicate homelessness in the UK

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Prince William and the Duchy of Cornwall have announced the estate's first ever innovative housing project to help address homelessness in Nansledan, Newquay.

According to a statement issued by Duchy of Cornwall, the project will be delivered alongside Cornish charity, St Petrocs, and will provide 24 homes with wrap around support for local people experiencing homelessness.

Land for the homes will be provided by the Duchy of Cornwall which will also use its design and development management expertise to guide the delivery of the project as a whole.

The development is due to begin in September 2024 and the first homes are due to complete in autumn 2025. 

The first phase will focus on creating high quality temporary accommodation that feels like home with a clear pathway to a permanent home as accommodation becomes available.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter, saying: “William wants to eradicate homelessness in the UK. He’s not going to do it on his own but by showcasing these projects, highlighting the issue, and working with charities, the public and private sector, he hopes to drive it further up the agenda and create a consensus to end it.”


