Sunday, February 18, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William's reaction over Harry's royal return disclosed

An insider has claimed, "It is absolutely and categorically clear that he ( Prince William) would not allow Harry to return”

Prince William has apparently rejected his estranged brother Prince Harry’s temporary return to royal family.

The source told Mirror UK, per GB News, that the heir to throne has said there is "zero chance" he would allow Harry back into the Royal Family fold.

Read More: Prince William unveils new plans to tackle homelessness

The insider said: "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return.”

The source claimed, "He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now.

"If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now.”

"His [William] main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy,” the source said and added "There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."

Also Read: King Charles' resources under heavy strains as royal cupboards prove empty

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles and Prince William held secret talks at Sandringham this week.

